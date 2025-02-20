No discussion on reworking 1975 India-Bangladesh border treaty; this was not in purview of this meeting: BGB DG.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
