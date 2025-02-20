PM Modi says new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots, expresses confidence she will work for city's development with full vigour.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots, expresses confidence she will work for city's development with full vigour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip
Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
Trump Proposes Bold Takeover and Development of Gaza
Delhi Votes: Real Development vs. Empty Promises
Early Childhood Development: A Lifeline for Displaced Children and Their Caregivers