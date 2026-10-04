Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette ‌One' rocket engines a year in debut factory

HyPrSpace has opened ‌its first mass production ‌factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 ⁠rocket ​engines ⁠a year as the French space ⁠startup gears up for a ​planned test flight next year. HyPrSpace ⁠is one of several European ⁠space startups ​seeking to capitalise on growing demand ⁠and falling costs of space launches, ⁠with ⁠governments and commercial operators worldwide planning to ‌put ‌thousands of satellites ​into orbit.