Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 02:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌science news ​briefs.

France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette ‌One' rocket engines a year in debut factory

HyPrSpace has opened ‌its first mass production ‌factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 ⁠rocket ​engines ⁠a year as the French space ⁠startup gears up for a ​planned test flight next year. HyPrSpace ⁠is one of several European ⁠space startups ​seeking to capitalise on growing demand ⁠and falling costs of space launches, ⁠with ⁠governments and commercial operators worldwide planning to ‌put ‌thousands of satellites ​into orbit.

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

AI Works Differently Inside SMEs: Strategic Use, Not Adoption, Tracks Agility

Who Pays, Who Maintains, Who Answers? Ghana’s Green Infrastructure Gap Comes Into Focus

Scarce Farmland Is Pushing Agriculture Toward Smarter Machines and More Skilled Labor

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