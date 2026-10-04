Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year in debut factory
HyPrSpace has opened its first mass production factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 rocket engines a year as the French space startup gears up for a planned test flight next year. HyPrSpace is one of several European space startups seeking to capitalise on growing demand and falling costs of space launches, with governments and commercial operators worldwide planning to put thousands of satellites into orbit.