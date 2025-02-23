Exit polls show Alternative for Germany on course for strongest far-right showing in a national election since WWII, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:37 IST
Exit polls show Alternative for Germany on course for strongest far-right showing in a national election since WWII, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Shifts: South Sudan's Political Landscape Transforms
AP Reporter Blocked Over Gulf Name Controversy
BJP's Sweeping Civic Body Victories in Chhattisgarh Redefine Political Landscape
BJP's Power Play: Shift in Delhi's Political Landscape with MCD Gains
Bomb Threats Shake Mumbai's Political Landscape