German center-right leader Merz says election win shows Germany is 'present in Europe again,' will be reliably governed, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
