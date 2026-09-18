South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Rules Out Second Term

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declared on Friday his decision not to pursue a second term in office, citing constitutional limitations as the reason. The announcement came during a televised news conference.

President Lee Jae Myung's pronouncement ends speculation regarding his political aspirations beyond his current term. Under South Korea's existing constitution, a re-election bid is not permitted for an incumbent president.

He emphasized his commitment to respecting the nation's constitutional framework, thereby confirming his stance amid ongoing public curiosity about his future plans.