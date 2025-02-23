Pope Francis remains in critical condition, blood tests show early kidney failure but he is alert and 'well oriented,' reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:53 IST
