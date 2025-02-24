Trump administration says in notices that it's firing 2,000 workers at USAID and placing thousands of others on leave, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 02:57 IST
Trump administration says in notices that it's firing 2,000 workers at USAID and placing thousands of others on leave, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- USAID
- workforce
- layoffs
- administration
- firing
- changes
- organization
- leave
- report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mass Drug Administration Drive Targets Filaria in Jharkhand
Health Policy Shifts and Innovations Under Trump's Administration
Trump Administration Puts CFPB on Hold Amid Controversy
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures
Firing near gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra, two injured: Police.