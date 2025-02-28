We agreed with PM Modi to push to get it done during this year: European Commission president referring to India-EU free trade deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
