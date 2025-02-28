Congress to take strong action against those speaking against party interests: Cong in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.
Congress to take strong action against those speaking against party interests: Cong in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.
Congress very much connected with people of Kerala; party leaders will work unitedly to oust LDF: Deepa Dasmunshi after strategy meeting.
Remembering P Raju: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics
We should not do or say anything which disrespects people of Kerala as we have no right to do so: Cong in-charge for Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.
Wrong impression created that there's no unity in Cong in Kerala; leaders are strongly united, will speak in univocal voice: Deepa Dasmunshi.