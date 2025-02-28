Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy after Oval Office blow up, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:55 IST
Trump cuts short talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy after Oval Office blow up, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi-Trump Meeting Sparks Beijing's Concern Over Indo-Pacific Dynamics
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Second US Aircraft with Indian Deportees Lands in Amritsar
U.S. and Russia Seek to Alleviate Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions: The U.S., Taiwan, and China's Stance
Tragic Incident Sparks Diplomatic Tensions: Nepalese Student's Death in Odisha Raises Concerns