Rugby league-Nawaqanitawase tries fire Roosters to 16th NRL title

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 16:36 IST
Rugby league-Nawaqanitawase tries fire Roosters to 16th NRL title

Dual-code international winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries as the Sydney ​Roosters edged the Newcastle Knights 19-18 in the National ​Rugby League final on Sunday, securing the ‌foundation ​club a 16th title. Nawaqanitawase, who could represent Australia at both the league and union World Cups over the next 12 months, crossed either side of halftime to help crush ‌Newcastle hopes of a massive upset in front of a crowd of 80,814 at Stadium Australia.

Newcastle were looking to take the title back to their industrial port city for the first time since 2001 and scored the first two tries of the contest ‌through Francis Manuleleua and skipper Kalyn Ponga to take an early 12-0 lead. Nawaqanitawase, playing the final game of his ‌two-year stint at the Roosters before his return to rugby union, cut the deficit from a clever kick and chase five minutes before the break, however.

Newcastle defended several sets on their own line at the start of the second half but Roosters centre Billy Smith forced his way over in ⁠the 47th ​minute for a converted try ⁠that locked up the scores at 12-12. Sam Walker put the Sydney side in front for the first time with a penalty seven minutes later, and ⁠Nawaqanitawase added his second try in the right corner before the hour mark to extend the lead to 18-12.

Experienced five-eighth Daly Cherry-Evans, playing ​his last NRL game before his switch to England's Super League, slotted a field goal to extend the advantage ⁠to seven points but the Knights found a second wind in the remaining 11 minutes. Summoning the spirit of last week's sensational win over the Penrith Panthers ⁠with ​12 men that got them to the final, they forced their way upfield and winger Greg Marzhew crossed for a converted try that made it a one-point game with four minutes on the clock.

The Roosters, one of the two ⁠clubs remaining from the first season of what became the NRL in 1908, held on, however, to secure their first title ⁠since 2019 and fourth under ⁠long-term coach Trent Robinson. "Credit to the Knights, they fought for 80 minutes there," said Nawaqanitawase.

"This is going to last me a lifetime, it's sad to go but I love everyone here, ‌I love all ‌the boys, and let's celebrate this win, far out."

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026