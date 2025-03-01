Uttarakhand avalanche: Fifty labourers pulled out, four of them dead; search on for remaining five, says Army.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand avalanche: Fifty labourers pulled out, four of them dead; search on for remaining five, says Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Inquiry into Abortion Pill Safety: A Crucial Decision
Champion Surfer Tyler Wright Navigates Safety Concerns at Abu Dhabi Event
Global Consumer Product Safety at Risk: Report Reveals Key Challenges
Cherthala Tragedy: Husband Arrested in Wife's Death Case
Honeymoon Tragedy: Memphis Man Sentenced to Life for Fiji Murder