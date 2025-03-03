India's Got Latent remarks row: Fundamental rights not on platter, there are certain restrictions, SC tells Ranveer Allahbadia's counsel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Got Latent remarks row: Fundamental rights not on platter, there are certain restrictions, SC tells Ranveer Allahbadia's counsel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Vikatan Magazine's Modi Cartoon
New Bill Aims to Grant Proprietary Rights to J&K Residents
Chaos and Controversy: Unraveling the New Delhi Station Stampede
Balancing Act in Nagaland: Teacher Transfers Amidst Controversy
Lalu Prasad Stirs Controversy with 'Meaningless' Maha Kumbh Comment