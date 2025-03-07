Grants of Rs 100 cr earmarked for comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Grants of Rs 100 cr earmarked for comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jain
- Sikh
- Buddhist
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi court dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain's defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.
Star-Studded Celebrations: Jeh Ali Khan's Birthday Bash and Aadar Jain's Mehendi Event
Saif and Kareena Shine at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Glamorous Wedding
Star-Studded Affair: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Warm Blessings at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Wedding
Ujjain's Spiritual City Vision: Transforming Tourism Towards Simhastha Kumbh-2028