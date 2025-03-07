Rs 150 cr given for repair and renovation of Waqf properties, infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds: Karnakata CM.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
