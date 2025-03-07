Total expenditure for 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs 4,09,549 crore, says Karnataka CM while presenting budget in Assembly.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Total expenditure for 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs 4,09,549 crore, says Karnataka CM while presenting budget in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka CM
- Rs 4
- 09
- 549
- Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Focuses on Boosting Religious Tourism with Rs 400 Crore Budget
Delhi Bank Employee Arrested in Rs 4.97 Crore Cyber Fraud
Mumbai Police Nab Studio Thief: Recovery of Rs 40 Lakh Stolen from Bollywood Maestro Pritam
Premji Invest's Major Market Move: A Rs 446 Crore Acquisition
Rs 40,000 Crore Investment Wave: Assam's Industrial Renaissance