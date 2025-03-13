Centre asks IIM Rohtak Board to suspend Director Dheeraj Sharma or send him on leave till probe in 'corruption' case against him over: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre asks IIM Rohtak Board to suspend Director Dheeraj Sharma or send him on leave till probe in 'corruption' case against him over: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andrew Tate Cleared for Overseas Travel Amid Investigation
Some people leave strong impact and become reason for change of era. Nanaji Deshmukh was one such great personality: Amit Shah in MP.
Rajasthan Congress Protests Assembly Suspension
Delhi Assembly Tension: AAP MLAs Stage Dramatic Protest Over Suspension
Controversy as Andrew Tate Flies to U.S. Amid Ongoing Investigations