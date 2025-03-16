82 per cent clauses of Bodo Accord implemented, 100 per cent in next two years: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
82 per cent clauses of Bodo Accord implemented, 100 per cent in next two years: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Calls for Effective Implementation of Budget Schemes
Modi Advocates Speedy Implementation of Budget for Agricultural Boost
Amit Shah Reviews New Criminal Laws Implementation in Goa
Boosting Awareness and Implementation of Welfare Schemes in the Northeast
Goa Sets Benchmark to Lead in Criminal Law Implementation