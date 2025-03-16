When I shake hands with world leaders, it's not Modi but 1.4 billion Indians doing so: PM Modi in Lex Fridman podcast.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
When I shake hands with world leaders, it's not Modi but 1.4 billion Indians doing so: PM Modi in Lex Fridman podcast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Oval Office Diplomacy: Trump, Zelenskyy Clash Over Ukraine War Strategies
Cinema's Influence on Society: Understanding Beyond Entertainment
Zelenskiy's Plea: Keeping Ukraine Heard on the Global Stage
Zelenskiy Meets Starmer Amidst High-Stakes Diplomacy
Zelenskiy's Washington Visit: Diplomacy or Defeat?