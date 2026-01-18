Maharashtra's Cultural Triumph on the Global Stage: Fadnavis Shines at WEF

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, made a notable appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, greeted warmly by the Marathi community. The event highlighted cultural ties, showcasing traditional welcomes and Maharashtra's prominent role on the international stage.

Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the support received from the local diaspora, discussing Maharashtra's recent political victories and the establishment of a platform to engage the global Marathi community further. The chief minister underscored the importance of cultural strength for economic development.

In his address, he emphasized strategic planning for Mumbai's development, aspiring to position it on par with leading global cities. He lauded efforts to introduce Marathi classes in Swiss schools, preserving cultural heritage and language abroad, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Modi's receptions overseas.