FIFA Series 2026: A Global Stage for Emerging Soccer Nations

The FIFA Series, a biennial tournament aimed at lower-ranked nations, expands in 2026 with 48 teams, including World Cup qualifiers. It offers lesser-financed national teams the chance to face international opponents, covering travel and logistics. Despite mixed attendance, the series has sparked notable fan engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 18:51 IST
FIFA Series 2026: A Global Stage for Emerging Soccer Nations

The FIFA Series, a biennial tournament designed to offer international exposure to lower-ranked and lesser-financed soccer nations, is set for expansion in 2026. The tournament, which now includes 48 teams, features five nations that have qualified for the 2026 Men's World Cup.

FIFA announced the expansion in November, revealing that 11 countries would host the events. The program, aimed at providing playing opportunities against international teams, will benefit national teams financially with travel and accommodation supported by FIFA.

The 2024 edition saw varied attendance, but significant fan interest was evident with crowds such as the 85,000 fans who attended Egypt's final match in the series against Croatia in Cairo. The tournament continues to gain traction globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

