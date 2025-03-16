We want India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way; competition is not bad but it should never turn into conflict: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
