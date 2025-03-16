Israel's Netanyahu announces plans to seek the dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:10 IST
