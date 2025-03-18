SpaceX capsule carrying NASA's stuck astronauts departs from the International Space Station for the trip back to Earth, reports AP.
PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:40 IST
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA's stuck astronauts departs from the International Space Station for the trip back to Earth, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chile's Imminent Northern Earthquake: Seismic Predictions and Mining Impacts
Real Estate Raids Unearth Massive Money Laundering Scheme
Enhancing Earth's Safety: A Journey in Earthquake Risk Reduction
Treasury Secretary Rules Out Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine
Odisha: Vigilance unearths 3 buildings, 11 plots from transport officer's possession