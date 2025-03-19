It is important that all hostages are released, says India while expressing concern over situation in Gaza.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
It is important that all hostages are released, says India while expressing concern over situation in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Launches Probe into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns
Health Headlines: Recalls, Respiratory Concerns, and Global Obesity Challenges
Global Power Shift: US Isolation Sparks Concerns
Health Concerns Loom Over Imran Khan: Medical Checkup Conducted at Adiala Jail
Sri Lanka's Path to Financial Stability: IMF's Guiding Role