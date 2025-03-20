PM Modi urges members of Bharwad community to embrace natural farming.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi urges members of Bharwad community to embrace natural farming.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Unveils Eco-Friendly Cruise Plans to Revitalize Yamuna River
Efficient and Eco-Friendly Hydrogen Peroxide Synthesis Using Covalent Organic Frameworks
IWAI Signs MoU with Delhi Govt to Launch Eco-Friendly Cruise Tourism on Yamuna
Menstrual Products and Pollution: The Push for Eco-Friendly and Accessible Alternatives
Yamuna's Eco-Friendly Cruise Tourism Set to Sail