Amit Shah attacks opposition over language row; alleges some parties taking it up for politics, to hide corruption.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah attacks opposition over language row; alleges some parties taking it up for politics, to hide corruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'ED raid on SDPI offices, part of hate politics, ' SDPI' s Abdul Majeed
Police have moved HC on relief to ex-scribe over Shivaji remarks, Oppn doing politics: Fadnavis
Courts must not hesitate in refusing liberty to ensure corruption free society: SC
Germany's Fiscal Tectonic Shift: Will Politics Prevail?
Myanmar's Controversial Election: A Puzzle of Politics and Power