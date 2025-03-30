Lalu Prasad worked for his family, made his wife Bihar CM, sent his daughter to Rajya Sabha, but did nothing for people, alleges Amit Shah.
PTI | Gopalganj(Bihar) | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
