Lalu-Rabri regime here and Sonia-Manmohan govt at Centre did nothing for Bihar, alleges Amit Shah in Gopalganj.
PTI | Gopalganj(Bihar) | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
