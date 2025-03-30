AFSPA also extended to 8 districts of Nagaland, 21 police stations areas in 5 other districts of state for 6 months: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
AFSPA also extended to 8 districts of Nagaland, 21 police stations areas in 5 other districts of state for 6 months: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations
Trump Orders Unprecedented Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthis
Trump's Military Offensive: Strikes Against Houthis Signal Greater US-Iran Tensions
Judge Blocks Trump's Wartime Law Invocation Against Venezuelan Gang