Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- waqf
- property
- Muslims
- Minority Affairs
- Kiren Rijiju
- Waqf Bill
- legislation
- poor
- community
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor Urges Action Against Controversial Waqf Bill
Hungary's Controversial New Legislation: A Blow to Pride and LGBTQ+ Rights
Karnataka Assembly Challenges Waqf Bill Amid Opposition Walkout
Karnataka Politics: Honey Trap Allegations and Waqf Bill Controversy Explode
Karnataka BJP Slams Congress Over Waqf Legislation Standoff