We agree that we should proceed with humanitarian approach on fishermen issue: PM Modi.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:25 IST
We agree that we should proceed with humanitarian approach on fishermen issue: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Call for Peace and Justice: Nagpur's Clash Under Scrutiny
Trump Eyes Major Rare Earth Deal Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Hopes
Struggle for Control: Sudan’s Army vs. Rapid Support Forces
Odesa Under Siege: Unprecedented Drone Assault Amid Peace Talks
Tensions Rise in Turkiye: Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Calls for Peaceful Protests