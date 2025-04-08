Not open for governor to reserve Bill for consideration of president after it is presented to him for second time: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Not open for governor to reserve Bill for consideration of president after it is presented to him for second time: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Contempt plea over demolition of property: SC asks Maharashtra authority to file response within four weeks.
AI fails to match expert judgments in education assessment; needs continual learning to improve
SC agrees to hear contempt plea against Maharashtra authority for property demolition over alleged 'anti-India slogan' during cricket match.
Protests Ignite Over Nepal Electricity Authority Chief's Dismissal
British Horseracing Authority Enhances Testing to Combat Gene Doping in Racehorses