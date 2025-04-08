One resolution on Gujarat, another on national issues discussed at CWC meet; will be taken up for passage at AICC session: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
One resolution on Gujarat, another on national issues discussed at CWC meet; will be taken up for passage at AICC session: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Fiscal and Leadership Crisis: Congress Calls for Change
BJP's Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash
"Congress works against SC,ST, OBC": BJP's Kesavan criticizes DK Shivakumar over "Constitution will change" remark
BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition