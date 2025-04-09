The manner in which PSUs are being handed over to his friends, day not far when Modi ji will 'sell' country: Kharge at AICC session.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The manner in which PSUs are being handed over to his friends, day not far when Modi ji will 'sell' country: Kharge at AICC session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- Modi
- PSUs
- privatization
- India
- AICC
- crony capitalism
- public sector
- assets
- government
Advertisement