The fight is for Constitution, it is not easy, they have everything at their disposal but we have truth on our side: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The fight is for Constitution, it is not easy, they have everything at their disposal but we have truth on our side: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Constitution
- fight
- truth
- power
- struggle
- injustice
- integrity
- resources
- challenge
Advertisement