ED issues notice for possession of attached assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow in PMLA case against Cong-controlled Associated Journals Limited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
ED issues notice for possession of attached assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow in PMLA case against Cong-controlled Associated Journals Limited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adityanath to visit Lucknow rehab where 4 special needs children died, over dozen fell sick
Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link being probed
SC quashes FIR lodged by Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi in 'provocative' song case.
Cricket-Lucknow's six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
Hardik Pandya's Return: Mumbai Indians' Game-Changer