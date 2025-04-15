Singapore's parliament dissolved, paving the way for general elections, reports AP.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:56 IST
Singapore's parliament dissolved, paving the way for general elections, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Global Business and Politics: Key Developments Unfold
Clash at Hyderabad: Land, Protests and Politics Unfold at University Campus
Austria's Coalition Government Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Budget Deficit
YSRCP's Rambabu Accuses Naidu of Manipulative Politics and Privatisation
Netanyahu's Intelligence Clash: A Tipping Point in Israeli Politics