Delhi Government Revives Financial Aid for Women in Distress

The Delhi government announced the reinstatement of financial assistance for over 19,000 women in distress following a comprehensive reverification effort. Initially, the aid was halted for more than 63,000 beneficiaries under the Delhi Pension Scheme due to identified discrepancies.

The door-to-door survey, conducted by Anganwari workers among 3.81 lakh beneficiaries, revealed widespread inconsistencies. Consequently, 11,239 cases were deemed ineligible due to factors such as double pension, employment, non-requirement, or death.

After addressing these discrepancies, financial aid was restored last month to over 19,000 eligible beneficiaries by the district women and child development offices. The current number of beneficiaries in the scheme now exceeds 3.96 lakh, officials disclosed.

