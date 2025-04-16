Karnataka Guv forwards Bill on 4 pc quota to Muslims in govt contracts to President's assent: Sources.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Guv forwards Bill on 4 pc quota to Muslims in govt contracts to President's assent: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Quota
- Bill
- Muslims
- Government
- Contracts
- President
- Assent
- Governor
- Reservation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panama Extends Safe Passage for Ex-President Martinelli Amid Tensions
South Korea's Constitutional Court: A Decisive Verdict on Presidential Impeachment
South Korea Awaits Verdict: Constitutional Court to Decide Fate of Impeached President
Kharge Urges Immediate Census Amidst Concerns Over Government Delay
Government Boosts Vodafone Idea with Major Stake Increase