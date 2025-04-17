Russia's top court lifts a ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, who were designated a terrorist group over two decades ago, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:18 IST
