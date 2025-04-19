We have no aversion to Hindi language but why is it being forced? Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) event in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
We have no aversion to Hindi language but why is it being forced? Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena (UBT) event in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Arrest and Manhunt Underway
Rugby Premier League Kicks Off in Mumbai: A New Era for Sevens
Thunderstorm Threat Looms Over Mumbai: IMD Issues Urgent Warning
Lucknow Super Giants Edge Past Mumbai Indians in Thriller
Godrej Properties Targets Rs 1,350 Crore from New Mumbai Project