PM Modi's visit to Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate development projects cancelled in light of Pahalgam terror attack: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
