Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:25 IST
