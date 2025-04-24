BSF scales down retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along Indo-Pak border in Punjab in wake of Pahalgam attack: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:13 IST
BSF scales down retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along Indo-Pak border in Punjab in wake of Pahalgam attack: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
