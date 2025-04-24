Resolution passed at all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir condemning heinous attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead: CM Omar Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:34 IST
