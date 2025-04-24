ED arrests Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission linked money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
ED arrests Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in Jal Jeevan Mission linked money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Mumtaz Patel Challenges Kangana Ranaut's Remarks on Himachal
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions
FIR Filed Against Congress Leaders for Protest Violence
Kharge's Call for Revitalization in Congress Leadership
Tributes Pour In for Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan: A Stalwart of Tamil Nadu Politics