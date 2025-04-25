Pahalgam attack is grim reminder that terrorism is global menace to get addressed by humanity in unison: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in TN. JSP JSP ADB
PTI | Udhagamandlam | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam attack is grim reminder that terrorism is global menace to get addressed by humanity in unison: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in TN. JSP JSP ADB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tributes Pour In for Congress Leader Kumari Ananthan: A Stalwart of Tamil Nadu Politics
Political Tensions Flare as Amit Shah Visits Tamil Nadu
Race for Tamil Nadu BJP President Heats Up Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit
Race for BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Heats Up as Annamalai Steps Aside
BJP's Annamalai Hopes for Strong PMK Alliance Amid Tamil Nadu Political Shifts