(Eds: Corrects month) The Vatican announces that a conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:52 IST
(Eds: Corrects month) The Vatican announces that a conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis will begin on Wednesday, May 7, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Search Begins: Successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
The Future Papacy: Who Will Lead The Catholic Church?
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church
The Next Papal Successor: A Shift from Tradition?
Pope Francis' Farewell: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church